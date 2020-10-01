Garda appeal over teenager (17) missing for three days

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Colin Daly who is missing from the Eden Quay area of Dublin City since 28th September 2020.

Colin is 17 years of age and is described as 5ft 8 in height, with blonde hair and a medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Store St on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.