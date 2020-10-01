Garda warning about risks of cyber crime

As part of European Cyber Security Month the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Europol are working to ensure that the public and businesses are cyber secure and cyber safe.

The GCCB is the national Garda unit tasked with the forensic examination of computer media seized during the course of any criminal investigations.

GNCCB also conducts investigations into criminal offences of a significant or complex nature including network intrusions, interference with data and websites belonging to Government departments, institutions and corporate entities.

The Bureau is part of the Special Crime Operations section of An Garda Síochána and its members undergo intensive training in the area of forensic computing and cybercrime investigations, with equip them to give expert witness testimony in court.



The Bureau’s remit also includes providing information on current cybercrime trends and online crime prevention advice, while at the same time operating as the Garda cybercrime and computer forensics liaison with partners including academic institutions, Europol, Interpol, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

By following these four simple steps you can make your online work and relaxation more secure. #ThinkB4UClick

Step 1 - Stay Secure

- Beware of unsolicited emails or unsecured websites

- Update your software regularly

- Only use approved connections

Step 2 - Stay Connected

- Don't use public Wi-Fi for work or sensitive information

- Create strong passwords

- Change your password regularly

Step 3 - Stay Separate

- Keep your personal data separate from your business or work data

- Use encryption to protect your information

Step 4 - Stay Safe

- Back up your data regularly

- Report any suspicious activity or messages.