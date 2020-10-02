Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 2

The death has occurred of Peg Hogan (née Maher)

Demense, Rathangan, Kildare

Peg Hogan (nee Maher), Demense, Rathangan, Co. Kildare September 30th 2020 peacefully at Naas Hospital. Wife of the late John. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons, John, Paul & Anthony, daughters in law, Christine and Jane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Funeral Mass is available to view on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer.



The death has occurred of Paul FLYNN

Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving wife Una, son David, daughters Freda and Carol, sister Marie (Colgan), daughter-in-law Lucia, son-in-law Ben, grandchildren Ciara, Caoimhe, Bronagh, Joseph, Daniel, James and Orla, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Paul's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Monday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Doogue

7 Colliers Court, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Athy, Kildare

Late of Cardenton, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family repose will take place at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm and 8pm on Friday evening.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Saturday afternoon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy (limited to 93 people). The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie .Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.



The death has occurred of Paddy (Bing) Crosby

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare

Crosby, Paddy (Bing), Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, 30th September 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Peg), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advise on public gatherings. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home from 5pm on Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 9.30am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live-streamed on the newbridge parish webcam on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Whelton

Allenwood, Kildare / Skibbereen, Cork

Hawthorn Road, Willesden, London

and formerly of Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen (nee Boland, of Coill Dubh and Derrymullen, Allenwood) son Noel, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Conor and Niamh, sisters Kitty and Maureen, brother Andy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick rest in peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 6 pm on Friday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday at 2:30 pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in CrossPatrick Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Allen Parish Facebook page.