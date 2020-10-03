LATEST: 8 people taken to hospital after collision between bus and car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in the Ballsbridge area last night.

At approximately 10.45pm Emergency Services and Gardaí were notified of a collision involving a car and a (Dublin) bus at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road.

The scene was attended by Dublin Fire Brigade, Ambulance Service personnel and Gardaí.

A total of eight people were taken from the scene by Ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital, including both occupants of the car.

Of those taken to hospital it’s understood that two passengers from the bus (both male) are in a serious condition.

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination.

The junction is currently closed to traffic and diversions are expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Gardaí at Irishtown are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

As one of the vehicles involved had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.