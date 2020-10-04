Recognise this man? Victim walking home was assaulted with steel pipe and threatened with knife

Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station are investigating a robbery from the person that took place in Tyrellstown in West Dublin on July 20 last.

The injured party was walking home at around 11.30pm when he became the victim of a robbery, during which he was assaulted with what is believed to have been either a steel rod or pipe and also threatened with a six-inch knife.

The victim was knocked to the ground. The suspects had come from Tyrellstown Playground at Park Boulevard.

The victim continued to be assaulted and repeated demands were made of him to hand over his money.

The victim did not have his wallet on him, but his keys and phone were taken instead.

The victim was chased further down the road at which point a knife was produced and struggle ensued causing one of the suspects to bleed from the nose.

During the struggle the victim managed to remove the Covid-19 style mask of one the suspects.

The two suspects then ran away on Park Boulevard towards Mount Eustace estate.

Description of suspect 1:

White with blue eyes

Short light brown hair with a receding hairline

Approx. 5’9’’

Wearing a black hoodie and black face mask

Aged 30 -35 years

Square face

Eastern European accent

Description of suspect 2:

White skin

Approx. 6 feet tall

Aged late 20’s

Black Hoodie and face mask

Eastern European accent



Garda Appeal:

Gardaí are looking for people who may have been in the vicinity of Park Boulevard in Tyrellstown between 11pm and midnight on 20 July 2020.

The Gardaí are looking for witnesses to this robbery.

Did anyone notice the two men, as described, hanging around the vicinity of Tyrellstown Playground / Mount Eustace estate between 11pm and midnight on 20 July 2020?

Do you recognise the man described in the Evofit?



Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station are investigating, tel: (01) 666 7000