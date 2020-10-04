Flooding reported between Naas and Newbridge as Storm Alex batters it’s way across Ireland

AA Roadwatch is reporting flooding on the Naas/Newbridge Road near Tougher's Business Park.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Cavan, Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo, valid until 6am tomorrow, Monday.

AA Roadwatch said: "Remember to slow down on wet roads and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front as it takes longer to stop.

"Never drive through standing water unless you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle."

Met Eireann said predicted persistent or heavy rainfall which would give totals of 25 to 40mm with higher amounts possible in mountainous areas.

Forecasters said this may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.

Two Status Yellow Wind Warnings have been issued for today (4th); one for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo valid until 9pm, and another for Galway, Clare and Kerry until 10pm.

Wind-blown debris is likely to be a problem on secondary roads in particular.

AA Roadwatch urged motorists to be extra mindful of vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.