Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 5

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Gilligan

The Derries, Drumcree, Collinstown, Westmeath / Kilcock, Kildare

Anthony (Tony) Gilligan, The Derries, Drumcree, Collinstown, Co.Westmeath and formerly of Kilcock Co. Kildare October 4th 2020 suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his sister Susan and his father William. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his mother Vera, sister Mary, brothers Billy, Peter and John, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines Tony's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Collinstown.Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolence tab below.



The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Dunne

Oznamn Court, Bride Street, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Chapel Hill and Ashley Lodge nursing home. Sadly missed by her loving brother Seamie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Rita Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, for family and close friends from 4pm on Monday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Rita's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Tuesday morning from 11am.



The death has occurred of Bridie Harty (née McSorley)

Digby Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Fintona, Tyrone

Harty (nee McSorley), Bridie, Digby Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare & late of Fintona, Co. Tyrone, October 3rd 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne, beloved sister of the late Patricia, Pat & Michael, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, son Darren and his partner Imelda, brothers Barney, Tommy & Luke, sisters Lena, Mary & Nora, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a family Funeral Service will be held for Bridie (max. 50 persons). Those wishing to send their condolences may do so via RIP.ie's condolence section. Those who wish to attend the service but cannot due to recent restrictions can view the service on Monday at 11am on www.caraghparish.ie

Bridie will be leaving her home on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh at www.friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie



The death has occurred of Carmel O'Callaghan (née Burke)

Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare

Carmel O’Callaghan (née Burke), Hemel Hempstead, England and formerly of Caragh Road, Naas.

Peacefully in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Willie (formerly of Corbally, Newbridge). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Michele, her grandchildren Lydia and Matthew, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Funeral to take place in England with burial of ashes in Kildare at a later date.



The death has occurred of Esther Flynn (née Wall)

8 Nelson St., Athy, Kildare

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Predeceased by her husband Shamey. Deeply regretted by her sister Alice, niece Moira, nephew Johnny, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions, a private family repose will take place in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. (Limited to 93 people). Mass will be livestreamed, see link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.