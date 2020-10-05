Newbridge author donates book on world photography to 167 schools

A Newbridge resident is donating dozens of copies of his book on world photography to schools in Kildare, West Wicklow and East Offaly for each donation given to the Simon Community charity.

The book, Sixty Photographs for Simon, consists of 60 images from 25 different countries that Vincent Butler has taken on his work-related world travels on-board an expedition cruise ship, the National Geographic Explorer, where he worked as a lecturer.

Vincent said: "I delivered books for all the schools in Kildare, West Wicklow and East Offaly to Kildare Education Centre on Thursday, 167 copies in total.

"The manager is Siobhán Kavanagh accepted the presentation."

He added: "I am hoping to deliver a batch of books to Laois Education Centre next week."

Vincent has set up an online fundraising appeal ‘Helping Our Homeless — A Gift for Schools’.

For every €20 raised through donations to this fund, he will gift a copy of the book on behalf of the Simon Community to a school.

He said the book is a valuable teaching resource for projects and classwork as it features a wide spectrum of areas such as geology, archaeology, climate change, fossils, glaciation, geography, history, conservation, wildlife, indigenous cultures, geomorphology, tourism, exploration and art.

Vincent said that donations will not only support the Simon Community in their work with our homeless but also help young students who have recently experienced much uncertainty and disruption due to the Covid-19 crisis.