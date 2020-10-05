No let-up in wintry weather as Atlantic storm may be coming on Wednesday/Thursday

It's already been wet and windy start to October - and a long-range forecaster is predicting a possible Atlantic storm bringing more adverse conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prof Peter O'Donnell of Irish Weather Online said the weather system will hit Ireland on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The expert said a storm will develop in the Atlantic and may have different trajectories as it approaches western Europe "but all solutions would include some wet and windy weather by Wednesday night into Thursday."

Temperatures on both days are likely to be around 10 to 12 C.

Depending on the tracking of the weather system, the heaviest rain could be heaviest over the southern counties - or the central and northern counties.

Met Eireann said that current indications suggest that rain will extend northeastwards to many areas on Wednesday night, but added that there is some uncertainty in the extent of this rainfall.

Met Eireann forecasters said: "On Thursday, any rain will clear eastwards during the morning leaving mostly dry conditions with sunny spells across the northern half of the country.

"However, further rain is expected to affect southern coastal counties during Thursday.

"Thursday night will be quite cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees. Showers will develop in the west overnight.

"Friday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. It will be quite cool with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees and mostly light easterly breezes, later becoming northwesterly.

"Current indications suggest that Saturday will bring further showers and that Sunday will be mainly dry."