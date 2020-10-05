Long time coming! Work to finally begin this month on new school in Monasterevin

Work is expected to start on the news St Paul’s School in Monasterevin this month.

The new school on a site in Moore Abbey will accommodate approximately 850 pupils.

The local community has been waiting 20 years for the construction of the much needed facility.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said: “This has been a long road for parents, staff and students in St Paul's with so many delays along the way.

"The estimated construction duration for this project is 18 months and I hope that there will be no further delays.

"The current school is no longer fit for purpose and has been bursting at the seams for many years now."

Minister of State and local Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon said: "This is a positive step on the long journey to a new school build which is awaited by the hard working staff, students, board of management and the project action group.

"I continue to make this project a priority for completion."

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail said "The Department expects to see builders boots on site at Moore Abbey hopefully before the end of the month.

"Heartiest congratulations to Brian Bergin, his Board of Management, the staff and the parents who have long campaigned for this development."





