Company in Naas is hiring for two positions

Trench Control Ltd, Naas Ind. Estate

Trench Control is a company supplying deep excavation support systems to the civil engineering and construction business.

This involves the maintenance of a large fleet of equipment, including Trench Boxes, Piling hammers and sheet piles. In response to growing demand, we now wish to recruit the following:

Fitter

We intend to enhance our team in the servicing and installation of hammers. The ideal candidate will be a qualified fitter with experience in hydraulic plant or diesel engines.

The person may be required to work on customers sites, and so a clean drivers licence is required.

Full training as appropriate will be given.

Yard Operative

We require a person to work in the yard in the repair, and organisation of engineering equipment.

Experience and qualified fork lift truck driving is essential.

Experience in the area of construction or plant equipment would be an advantage. This position is

based at our Kilcullen yard.



Please reply with brief CV to: colm@trenchcontrol.ie

Naas Industrial Est., Naas. Co Kildare.