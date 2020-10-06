Gardaí warn of "Jury Duty" scam doing the rounds in Kildare

An Garda Síochána has alerted the public to a ‘phishing’ scam whereby people are being contacted about jury duty from a fake email account.

"They are being contacted by an email claiming to be from the Department of Justice and Equality, but will use the words like ‘Ireland Justice Department’ and will come from the email address jury@justice.ie," gardaí explained.

The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, ‘justice.ie’.

When clicked on, it redirects people to a cloned website, where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.

Gardaí are advising the public as follows:

• Do not respond to unsolicited emails

• Do not click onto links contained within them

• Do not give away any personal data

• Report the matter to An Garda Siochana

• Be aware that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.

More information is available from Courts Services via www.courts.ie/jury-service



