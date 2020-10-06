Move to the countryside? Check out this cosy cottage for only €80k

This one-bedroom cottage known as the Grotto Cottage and standing on a quarter of an acre plot situated near Listowel in Co Kerry is on the market for €80,000.

The property at Banemore is centrally located within a 15 minutes drive of the Heritage town of Listowel with all its amenities, and just 15 minutes from and Tralee town too.

The accommodation is comprised of an open plan kitchen/living room, utility room, one bedroom and a bathroom. Features include PVC double glazed windows and doors, mains water and sewerage by septic tank, spacious quarter of an acre site off road parking and ample room to expand the living accommodation with the required planning permission.

Architect drawings and plans have been drafted for a 40sqm extension to the rear which does not require planning permission.

The property would ideally suit a first time buyer, DIY enthusiast and investor alike.

