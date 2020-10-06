Local History: Do you know the history of the Insomnia building in Newbridge?

A June Fest committee compiling an online archive of buildings in Newbridge town is looking for information on the history of the INSOMNIA premises on Edward Street.

The building was most previously the location of the old ESB offices.

The Committee said: "We would love to hear from you any old stories you may have, photographs, the names of previous businesses that operated from these premises and the families that ran them.

"Please email us at junefesthistory@gmail.com.

"Thanks to everyone who contributed to last week’s photograph, which once again had a fantastic response with some great stories.

"Looking forward to hearing from you and seeing what treasures are in store for this week."



