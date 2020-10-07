Level 3 checkpoints causing delays on N7 as HGV drivers given separate lane

Thousands of gardaí are manning hundreds of checkpoints including on the N7 outbound as part of Operation Fanacht, which was set up to police the Level 3 restrictions.

Checkpoints have been up on all main routes to encourage people to remain in their own counties and to only make essential journeys.

Those going to work and school/college and are entitled to travel.

Gardai said: "On the N7 Junction 5 Outbound, Gardaí are asking drivers of any Heavy Goods Vehicles approaching the checkpoint to use lane 3 if possible and safe to do so in order to facilitate the movement of commercial traffic through the checkpoint."

Gardaí have set up 132 checkpoints across the country and they will remain for the duration of the policing operation, which also includes high visibility and mobile patrols.