Kildare Co Council's community helpline remains open during Level 3 restrictions

Kildare Co Council's Kildare COVID-19 Community Call Helpline remains available during the Level 3 restrictions from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Contact details for the community support line are: Freephone 1800 300 174 or 045 980 202.

Kildare County Council Service arrangements during current Level 3 Covid-19 Restrictions

Arising from the commencement of level 3 restrictions, in accordance with Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021, the Government Plan for Living with COVID-19, as of today October 7, 2020, Kildare County Council wishes to announce the following:

Closures and service changes:

Library Services

All Libraries in the County are now closed with immediate effect.

Kildare Library Service will provide a Contact and Collect request service at this

time. Library items can be ordered online: www.kildare.ie/library

Once your requested item(s) have been received by your chosen pick up library, you

will be notified via your chosen method. You then contact the library to arrange a

collection time.

A full list of our library contact information is available at

www.kildare.ie/library/Library/

Libraries in Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge will

provide this service during normal service hours.

Additional Kildare Libraries will provide the service during their normal service hours

every alternate week:

Week commencing October 5 – Ballitore, Kilcock, Rathangan

Week commencing October 12 – Castledermot, Clane, Kilcullen, Monasterevin

You can also return items to the library via external library book bins, where available, or by contacting your nearest library to make arrangements.

In all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount.

Social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.

You can continue to use the library online!

 Join the library online;

 Download eBooks and eAudiobooks;

 Read magazines and newspapers

 Take eLearning or language courses;

 Watch, listen or take part in online library events

Full details are on our website www.kildare.ie/library

Follow the library team on social media for up to date information on current events

and service developments.

Twitter @kildarelibrary

Facebook KildareCountyLibraryService

Instagram @kildarelibrary

Kildare County Council continued service delivery:

All other Council offices remain open to the public by appointment only.

To book an appointment please go to the Council website at www.kildarecountycouncil.ie.

To avoid unnecessary travel, you may wish to instead avail of our online services: http://www.kildare.ie/countycouncil/OnlineServices/

Kildare County Council outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks remain open.

Social distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e. remaining 2 meters apart and practicing respiratory hygiene, hand-washing and cough etiquette.