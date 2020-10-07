Level 3 restrictions to impact hard on Kildare businesses and communities

Concerns have been expressed this week at the devastating impact new Level 3 restrictions will have on communities and businesses across County Kildare.

The local economy is already reeling from three weeks of a local lockdown in August as well as the nationwide wide-ranging measures since March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The latest range of curbs mean restaurants and wet pubs can’t serve customers indoors, employees must work from home if possible, shoppers can’t come from outside Kildare — but schools and creches can remain open.

County Kildare Chamber warned of a heavy business impact on the pre-Christmas shopping season as more and more customers may shop online and not even buy from local suppliers.

The GAA also declared all club games were suspended.



Chamber Chief Executive Allan Shine also called for immediate and specific supports for businesses impacted by the latest restrictions.

Mr Shine said: “The economy comes a very close second to public health and I don’t believe the Government was ever going to entertain Level 5 because there was too much at stake with the Budget happening next week and the ongoing Brexit negotiations.”

He added: “There are already delays in businesses getting money from the July Stimulus package announced during the summer and there are six or seven week delays to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).”

He said many sectors had re-hired staff and were upskilling their workforce but now many workers will be temporarily laid off again.

Mr Shine said that the timing for the latest restrictions was very unfortunate with retail and hospitality heading into the busy pre-Christmas trading period.

He said that non-grocery spending could go online and goods may be bought from abroad rather than supporting the local economy.



Busiest time

Barker & Jones bookstore in Naas said it is heading into its busiest time of the year with a flurry of books published and being snapped up by Christmas gift buyers.

Store manager Kate Hayes told the Leader: “We are concerned because this is the start of the main book publishing season and we are seeing new titles on our shelves from Graham Norton and Mary McAleese and it’s bringing customers in.

“I also believe we will have a very busy October due to people doing their Christmas shopping early — so it’s important that there is minimal impact on book shops and other retail outlets who are trying to claw back a bit of trade before the end of the year.”

Farrell and Nephew bookstore in Newbridge would have stayed open even if Kildare went to the most restrictive Level 5 as it sells products deemed as essential supplies such as office stationery.



Local footfall

However Director Dermot Finnegan, whose uncle Michael Farrell and his wife Kitty founded the premises in the 1950s, said customer footfall will be down due to the restrictions.

He told the Leader: “If non essential retail have to close around us and if people are working from home, it will hit footfall and will impact on our business.

“But it’s good news that schools are staying open as they are our regular customers and that’s a very important part of our business.”

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin had earlier cautioned against the most serious restrictions, adding: “South Kildare cases are low, we should not be penalised again for reckless behaviour by some.”



Personal behaviour

She added: “Personal behaviour is paramount.

“It is incumbent on every one of us to adhere to the regulations such as halving our social contacts, socially distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask - we have to live with Covid-19 for now, but by ensuring we all adapt these behaviours we can keep businesses, hospitality sector and schools open.”



