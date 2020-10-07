Get a work-out before the shopping! Tesco store in Kildare building 24-hour gym

Tesco Ireland has been granted planning application for a 24-hour gym at one of its stores in Kildare.

The location of the facility will be at Tesco at Carton Park Retail Campus on the Dublin Road in Maynooth.

The retailer is changing the use of an existing retail unit to accommodate the 183 square metre gymnasium.

The cost of constructing the facility is estimated to be under €200,000.

The designs also include details of new signage, windows and connections to existing services.

The 0.47 hectare site is located at Unit 22 in the Carton Park Retail Campus.

The plans were submitted to Kildare Co Council around 12 months ago.