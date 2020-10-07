Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was lobbied on the vital role of gyms during visit to K Leisure in Naas

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar was recently lobbied during a visit to Naas on the vital role that gyms play in the physical and mental well-being of a community and that they must be prioritised during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noel Murphy, who is Group Operations Manager of K Leisure in Naas, Newbridge and Athy, said he impressed upon the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment that the importance of the fitness and leisure sector must be considered when imposing further public health restrictions.

Mr Varadkar visited Kildare on September 14 to announce new business supports and to declare the county was open for business after it exited a second lockdown period due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.



Mr Varadkar announced a new scheme — the Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund to help businesses with fewer than 10 employees, which are ineligible for existing grants.

Mr Murphy said: “We were delighted to have the Tánaiste. He has an interest in gyms and the technology involved in the equipment and K Leisure would be considered cutting edge in that regard.

“But I took the opportunity to lobby hard on behalf of the fitness industry because we’re a unique sector compared to other sectors.

“Gyms contribute to maintaining the physical and mental well-being of the community.”

Mr Murphy said that there have been no Covid-19 clusters in Irish gyms which by their nature are a controlled environment and users are very responsible in terms of hygiene etiquette.

He added: “I said to the Tánaiste that if any further restrictions are being planned, that gyms should have a special exemption given their importance compared to other sectors or industries.

“Gym members tend to take ownership of their own behaviour and clean and sanitize as they go.

“There have been no significant clusters in gyms in Ireland and the experience in the UK is similar.”

K Leisure has been reduced to between 30% and 40% of its business since the first national lockdown in March.

The membership accounts of many members have been frozen but these account can be reactivated as soon as they wish to come back and consumer confidence returns to the economy.

Speaking from K Leisure in Naas, Kildare, the Tánaiste said: “The past few months have been extremely difficult for businesses across the country and especially for the people of Kildare who have had to endure further restrictions.

“Those actions were necessary at the time.

“They helped turn the tide against the spread of the virus.

Open for Business

“I know they also came with an economic impact and that businesses have been under serious pressure over the past few weeks.

“Kildare is fully open for business, in line with public health guidelines.

“Today we’re announcing a Fund which will help businesses, not eligible under our other schemes with the costs of re-opening.

“While many businesses have benefitted from the Restart Grant Plus and other government schemes, this is for small businesses with up to 10 staff that have not been eligible to any scheme to date.

“It is recognition of the difficulties in adapting to Covid-19 that they have had. Now is the time to shop local and I encourage everyone to think of their local business owner when doing their weekly shop or looking to buy something.”

As part of the July Stimulus, funding is also being increased to local enterprise offices to extend existing programmes, such as the ‘Lean for Micro’ programme to all businesses employing less than 10.

This scheme is designed to encourage Local Enterprise Office clients to adopt Lean business principles in their businesses to increase performance and competitiveness.

Interested businesses can apply directly to their Local Enterprise Office.

Applications from Kildare, Laois and Offaly are already prioritised for funding under all existing Schemes.

Eligibility criteria

The initial €2m for the Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund is being provided under the July Stimulus for LEO clients that meet strict criteria.

Businesses impacted by a 30% reduction in turnover due to Covid-19 restrictions or downturn in trade will be eligible provided they commit to reopening and to hiring and sustaining employment.

The grant will be based on the amount of vouched additional expenditure from the 14th of September.

Employers will be eligible if they have between one and up to 10 full-time employees or have a commercial focus, have an up to date tax compliance certificate and within eligible sectors.

Businesses already in receipt of the Government’s Restart/Restart Plus Grant, Fáilte Ireland Restart Plus scheme or the DEASP Enterprise Support Grant for Small Business are excluded from the scheme.