Electric bike, lawnmower, strimmers taken from shed in South Kildare

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a garden shed in south Kildare.

The incident took place in Castlemitchell South on Wednesday, September 30 between 9.30am and 12 noon.

A shed was broken into and a number of items were taken.

Property reported stolen included an electric bike stolen, a single axle trailer, a lawn mower and two electric strimmers.

Anybody who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact gardaí.