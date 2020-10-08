Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 8

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Cosgrave)

Aughraboura, Athy, Kildare / Castledermot, Kildare



Mary O’Sullivan (nee Cosgrave) passed away after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother John. Sadly, missed by her husband Martin, daughters Rosemary, Louise and Marina, her grandchildren Alex, Molly, Rosie, Louis, Jimmy, Leah, sons-in-law, her brother Philip, sisters-in-law Valerie and Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors on Thursday 8th October, to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot for 11am Requiem Mass. Family members only. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://www.seeitonline.ie/

Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Cortege route to cemetery will be driven the whole way via Levitstown, Maganey, Carlow Road, Emily Square, Leinster Street and Dublin Road, those who wish to pay their respects can line the route from the Carlow Road to the cemetery. Estimated time of arrival to Athy 1pm.

For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions, can leave a personnel message for the family on the condolence link below.

Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/cause/donate-to-friends-of-st-brigids-hospice/



The death has occurred of Helen Byrne

Ballyvarney, Nurney, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Minch, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Gerard, nieces Anna-Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Whack) Corrway

Greenfield Cottages, Maynooth, Kildare



Corrway, Patrick (Whack), Greenfield Cottages, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, October 7th 2020, peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, best friends Robert & David and many more friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am by going to www.maynoothparish.org or please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below.

Patrick's funeral cortège will be passing his house before going to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for people that might like to pay their respects.



The death has occurred of Fionan Cronin

Drimnagh, Dublin / Clondalkin, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare



Cronin, Fionan. Late of Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mangerton Road, Drimnagh and Cappaghmore, Clondalkin, October 6th 2020, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughter Georgina, son in-law James, sisters Liz and Angela, brothers in-law, grandchildren Laoisa, Cronan and Loman, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a private family Funeral will be held for Fionan. Those wishing to leave their condolences may do so in the condolences section below and those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but cannot due to the restrictions may view a live feed of the service at 11am on Friday on www.maynoothparish.org. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on www.sfh.ie.



The death has occurred of Susan Fisher

Great Southern, Newbridge, Kildare / Dunlavin, Wicklow



Formerly of Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sister Anne Marie, brothers Harry, David, Tommy, Robbie and John, sisters in law Catherine and Bridget, brother in law Paul, nieces, nephews, extended family, her wonderful colleagues at Naas hospital, neighbours and friends.

May Susan Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dunlavin Cemetery. Susan's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh at www.friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie

