Two vehicles broken into in Kilcullen area

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Garda Lantern Gardai

File Photo

Two vehicles were broken into in the Kilcullen area around midnight on Thursday/Friday last. 

The incidents took place in the New Abbey area in the Castlemartin Lodge estate. 

A white Volkswagen 4X4 and a silver Nissan Qashqai were targeted. 

A number of items were taken including a white GUESS wallet. 

An unidentified man was seen in the area of the cars at about midnight on Thursday/Friday. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.