Two vehicles broken into in Kilcullen area
File Photo
Two vehicles were broken into in the Kilcullen area around midnight on Thursday/Friday last.
The incidents took place in the New Abbey area in the Castlemartin Lodge estate.
A white Volkswagen 4X4 and a silver Nissan Qashqai were targeted.
A number of items were taken including a white GUESS wallet.
An unidentified man was seen in the area of the cars at about midnight on Thursday/Friday.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on