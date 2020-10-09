Irish Covid-19 cases pass 40,000 mark as big spike confirmed

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland since the pandemic began has surpassed 40,000.

Health authorities have been notified of 506 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the nation's total since the first case in late February to 40,086.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,817 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

- 240 are men / 265 are women

- 64% are under 45 years of age

- 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

91 of the cases are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.