Weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for most areas to see a good deal of dry weather but there will be showers at times. Staying cooler than average for this time of year.

The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for widespread showers through much of the day with some sunny spells in between. Some showers may be heavy and thundery with a slight risk of hail, especially in Ulster. Showers will become more isolated in southern areas by evening, but will persist further north. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Showers will continue tonight, most frequent in the north and west, however the parts of the south east will remain mostly dry. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest in the southeast with the best of any clear spells. Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, becoming strong at times in coastal areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Staying cool and breezy with highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Some isolated showers in the northwest early on Saturday night, but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry with sunny spells during the morning, but becoming cloudier during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds, backing west to southwest.

Rain will move into the northwest early on Sunday night and will move southeast across the country overnight. Moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong at times near coasts in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, occurring early in the night.

Rain will clear southern and eastern areas on Monday morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will be most frequent in the west and north. A cool and blustery day with fresh northwesterly winds, strong near coasts, and highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.