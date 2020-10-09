Covid-19 grounded - you can't leave your county, now you can't leave your country

The Government has removed all countries from a list of destinations deemed safe for Irish people to travel to during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are now no countries on Ireland's so-called Green List for international travel.

The tightening of international travel restrictions adds to the Level 3 measures which say nobody should leave their county unless they have to go to work or have an essential reason such as medical care.

The Green List was reviewed on the basis of ECDC data on Thursday, October 8.

"As no EU / EEA countries were below the required 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, there will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 October," said the Government.

Until 12 October, the earlier list (below) continues to apply.

The next review will be on Thursday 15 October, with any changes to take effect from Monday 19 October. In the meantime, the Government says Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on the new Council Recommendation on coordinating travel within the Union (“EU traffic lights system”)

‘Green’ (Normal Precautions) List (effective until 00.00 on Monday 12 October)

Cyprus *

Finland *

Latvia *

Liechtenstein