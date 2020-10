Criminal damage was caused to a school in Kildare town last weekend.

Two padlocks were broken on the property of Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha off the Melitta Road between Friday, October 2 and Monday, October 5.

It's believed that trespassing may have occurred on the premises.

Anybody with information, is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station at (045) 527730.