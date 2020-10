Shoppers queued outside as Dealz officially opened its new store in Kildare town today.

Customer limits in the shop were in place to ensure social distancing was enforced and six till operators quickly scanned products.



Up to 30 full-time and part-time workers are being employed in the premises in the former Lidl building on Hospital Street.



The 6,000 square foot premises features the PEP&CO clothing range.

It also has a ‘Creepy Town’ section for Halloween goods.



The new store is part of a major investment in Ireland by Dealz with more stores opening including in Roscommon and Mitchelstown.