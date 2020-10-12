Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 12

The death has occurred of Sr. Elizabeth (Alacoque) MURPHY

The Holy Family Convent, Naas Rd., Newbridge, Kildare

Sr. Elizabeth (Alacoque) Murphy, peacefully at Holy Family Convent Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Farm, Riverchapel, Courtown, Co. Wexford, 9th October 2020. Deeply regretted by her sister Angela, brother Noel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, past pupils, her Community and Caring staff at Holy Family Convent.

Rest in Peace

Due to government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, on Monday, 12th October, at 11.00 am, followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. The service can be viewed on the parish web cam. at www.newbridgeparish/webcam/



The death has occurred of Anne McGinn (née Fitzpatrick)

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare

McGinn (née Fitzpatrick) Anne, Eadestown, Naas, Co. Kildare, 10th October 2020. At home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of Pat, devoted and adored mother of Jennie, Sarah, Grace, Lorna, Rachel and Anna. Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Luke, Leo, Holly-Anne and granddaughter to be Annie, sons in law Paul, Paddy and Michael, father Jim, sisters Ciara, Elaine and Linda, brothers Shay and Paul, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Funeral on Monday to the Church of the Irish Martyr’s, Ballycane, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, which is private for immediate family only (25 persons).

Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence to Anne’s family in the condolence section below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this time.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mulholland

The Maples, Newbridge, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

Patrick ( Paddy ) Mulholland , The Maples , Newbridge and late of Dunmurray Rise , Kildare Town, 11th October 2020 ( peacefully ) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Paddy loving husband of Mary and loving father to Paddy jnr., Loura and Bernie, sadly missed by his loving wife, son and daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to advice on public gatherings (max 25 people in the church). Reposing at his daughter Bernie's house, Green Road, Newbridge, from 4 to 8pm on Monday evening with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



The death has occurred of Rose McInerney (née Lynch)

Straffan, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.

McInerney (nee Lynch), Rose, Straffan, Co. Kildare, October 10th 2020, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael (Mick), son Paul, daughters Marie and Sinead, their partners Alan & Dermot, daughter in law Joanne, grandchildren, sisters Brid & Maura, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Those wishing to view the Funeral Service may do so at 11am on Tuesday at www.celstra.ie

The death has occurred of Stephen Flood

Plunketstown, Castledermot, Kildare

Stephen Flood, Plunketstown, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 10th October 2020 (suddenly); Beloved son of the late Venantius and brother of the late Róisín; Sadly missed by his loving mother Anne, son Neale, sisters Anne Marie and Rose, brothers Michael, Venantius, Joseph, Brendan, Larry, Terence, Mark, John Paul and Adrian, partner Yvonne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece Alisha, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many close friends and neighbours.

May Stephen rest in peace.

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) BUTLER

Lintown Court, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kildangan, Kildare

Butler (Lintown Court, Kilkenny and formerly of Kylbeg, Kildangan, Co. Kildare) 9th October 2020, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Nicky (Friendo), sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Jason and Derek, daughters Melissa and Lorraine, brother Henry, sisters Mary, Sheila, Vivienne, Anne and Patricia, grandchildren Jayden, Skye, Logan, Leon, Koda and Sienna, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Nicky Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Nicky, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Tuesday (13th Oct.) in St. John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in church). Funeral afterwards to St. Evin's's Cemetery, Monasterevin, arriving at 1 o'clock approx. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at

https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Nicky's family please do so below.