Main building works start on Bono's €5m whiskey attraction near Monasterevin

Main building works have begun on a €5m whiskey distillery and visitor centre near Monasterevin in which U2 frontman Bono has a business interest.

The facility earmarked for the former Ballykelly Mills — which date back 200 years — will have reception areas, tasting rooms and an exhibition space.

The distillery, beside the Grand Canal, will also feature a roof garden and viewing area on the Mills building.

Site preparation works took place in recent months and according to buildinginfo.com construction industry database, the main contractor, Ormonde Construction based in Co Kilkenny has now moved into the site which spans over two hectares in total.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months — in September 2021.

The distillery venture is being developed by a Dublin-based company called Jewelfield Ltd which lists Bono as a shareholder under his real name Paul Hewson.

The total floor area of the planned distillery and visitor centre is more than 5,000 square metres.

The development involves demolition of some outbuildings on the existing site and the removal of internal floors.

Planning documents show that official objections were lodged by at least two residents who claimed that some local roads were not suitable for the volume of construction traffic and visitor traffic to the site and would pose an increased danger to pedestrians and cyclists.

The seven-storey Ballykelly Mills date back to the early 1800s and began as a large corn and flour mill.

Grain was brought there for sale and sent to Dublin and also exported to England and Scotland.