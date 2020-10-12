New bye laws on cemetries must be obeyed - councillors

A majority of councillors in the Clane - Maynooth Municipal District said they were satisfied with new bye laws on lawn cemeteries.

The issue was raised by Cllr Brendan Wyse at a recent monthly meeting who had called for a decision to designate a section of Derrinturn Graveyard as a lawn cemetery be reviewed, and that a public consultation with the local community take place as part of that review.

The meeting heard that lawn cemeteries are designed for easier maintenance and don't allow kerbs around graves or shrubs or or flowers to be planted.

Cllr Brendan Weld said not every family maintains graves and the responsibility falls on community groups and the Council to keep the cemetery clean and tidy.

He added that it can cost up to €10,000 a year to maintain a graveyard and that kerbs can damage lawn mowers.

He added: “If we go through the whole process of bringing in new bye laws, then as a Council we should stick to them.”

Cllr Tim Durkan commented that once you have established a lawn cemetery, you cannot revert to the way it was previously.

Cllr Angela Feeney agreed that councillors must stand by bye laws they enact.

Kildare Co Council responded that when plans were being drawn up to extend the cemetery in Derrinturn to provide for an additional 600 burial plots, it was on the basis that the extension would be a lawn cemetery.

The Council statement added: “No distinction was made between different areas of the extension.

“These plans were publicly advertised at the time (August – September 2014), including notices in local press and radio, as part of a statutory Part 8 process and were adopted by council members in 2015.

“Public consultation formed part of this process.

“Subsequently, the council introduced Cemetery Bye-Laws (in 2018) which stipulate that, “where any cemetery or part of a cemetery, has been provided and developed as a lawn type cemetery, no kerbstones / footstones of any description will be permitted under any circumstances.”

“With the cemetery extension in use ,there is a requirement to act in compliance with the conditions of the scheme and bye-laws introduced by the council.”