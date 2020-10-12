Council rules out 'Yellow Box' for residents entering and exiting Prosperous estate

Kildare County Council has ruled out introducing a yellow box to allow residents to get in and out of their estate in Prosperous during busy traffic periods.

The issue was raised at the local Municipal District meeting by Cllr Aidan Farrelly who asked the Council to install a yellow box outside Churchview Lawns in Prosperous.

Cllr Brendan Wyse commented that an increasing number of people are working from home and are depending on the courtesy of passing motorists to get in and out of their estate.

Area engineer Shane Aylward said that the Council and local authorities in general needed to have a consistent approach to the use of yellow box measures.

The Council said that the introduction of yellow box areas is limited to locations where traffic flow through junctions is affected.

It said: “For example if traffic coming from the junction turning right was causing a back up through the junction and consequently preventing flow through the junction.”

The council added: “They are not provided to allow egress/access to a housing estate except where queuing traffic causes excessive delays.

“This location has been observed on numerous occasions at differing times and no issue with traffic accessing or egressing the housing estate was observed.

“The introduction of a yellow box at this location is unwarranted.”