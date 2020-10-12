Naas Gardaí seizing cars while stopping motorists leaving their counties

Naas Roads Policing Unit seized five cars while conducting checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht in recent days.

Vehicles were impounded under the Road Traffic Act after two drivers were disqualified.

In addition, three drivers were uninsured, one of whom was on a Learner Permit.

Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow for the motorists involved.

Garda re-started Operation Fanacht checkpoints on Monday last week following the Government’s decision to move the country to Level 3 of the National Framework for Living with Covid-19.

A Garda statement said: "The nationwide policing operation is focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures.

"Under Level 3, people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.

"There is a high visibility patrolling by Garda members across the country to encourage people to adhere to national public health measures.

"The operation will involve 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around the country in addition to thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages every week."

Announcing the measures, Commissioner Drew Harris said: "We want to advise people that will be conducting major checkpoints on main routes.

"People using the roads are likely to face delays.

"Since the start of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing approach based on its tradition of consent. We have seen compliance by the vast majority of the public with this approach.

"Independent surveys have also found significant public support for it. We will continue to police in this way.

"We have also had a strong focus on the protecting and supporting the vulnerable. That will continue as well. If you need our help, please contact your local Garda station."

"As an organisation rooted in the community, An Garda Síochána understands the difficulties these measures place on everybody. More than ever, we all need to work together and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”