Pupils at primary school in Clane get Halloween safety advice

Clane Community Garda Shane Smyth visited Hewetson National School in Clane this week to inform the children of the danger of fireworks in the lead up to Halloween.

For Garda Halloween Safety Advice see this VIDEO.

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a €70,000 extension to Hewetson National School.

Being built are two prefabricated single classrooms, each with a floor area of 78 square metres.

The classrooms will represent a standalone extension to the existing school building.

Also in the plans is a new wastewater treatment system which was granted as part of previous planning application in 2015.

The architects involved in the project are Demesne Architects Ltd of Main Street, Clane.

Permission was granted in 2015 for the demolition of an old disused gym and the installation of a prefab classroom.

Hewetson National School is a co-educational school under Church of Ireland management standing on a three acre site about 1 km outside Clane on the Millicent Road.

The original school was built on this site in 1805 after the closure of Betaghstown School when it amalgamated with the Church of Ireland School in Clane.