Deaths in Co Kildare - October 13, 2020

Marguerite Aspell, Bluetown, Allenwood North, Allenwood

October 11. Peacefully at home. Daughter of the late Paddy and Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving partner Ian, daughters Lori, Gemma and Katy, grandchildren, sister Bernie, brothers Pat and Murty, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Marguerite's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Jean Byrne (née Milligan), Celbridge / Dublin

October 10. Beloved wife of the late Dominick and dear mother of Peter, Laura, Catherine, Dominick and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Jean’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Please follow the link below to view Jean’s funeral Mass which will be streamed live at 11.00 am on Wednesday (14th October).https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Jean had a love for fresh flowers, flowers are welcome at her Funeral.

Kathy Connolly

Kathy Connolly (née Robinson), Ballyglass, Turloughmore, Galway / Athy

October 11. Peacefully, after a short illness, October 11th 2020. Sadly missed by her husband Michael John and family Mary, Michael, Jason and Charlotte, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings regarding Corvid 19, the funeral Mass will take place privately for family only. Her remains will be taken from her home on Wednesday for Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, at 12 noon, which will take place privately for family only and will be followed by burial in Lackagh Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. The Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the parish radio 106.9 FM and streamed live on Lackagh Church live on Youtube. Anyone who wishes to do so, is invited to leave a message of condolence in the section at RIP.ie

Maura Dooley (née Hennessy), Piercetown, Newbridge

October 11. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff Oghill Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Mick. Sister of the late Ann and Bríd. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Cathy, sons Michael, Bill and Ger, grandchildren Paul, Jack, Hannah, Ross, Kate and Callum, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Sophie, Karen and Anne, sister Doreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Maura's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

