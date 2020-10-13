LATEST: Data show highest and lowest Covid-19 rates across Kildare

Most areas of County Kildare currently have lower Covid-19 rates than the national average, HSE figures show.

A localised lockdown during August is being credited with stabilising infection levels in many major towns with the exception of Celbridge and Leixlip, where rates remain above the national average.

The Celbridge Local Electoral Area (LEA) still has the highest rate in the county with 26 cases recorded in a two-week period between September 22 and October 5 translating into a 14-day incident rate of 120.2 per 100,000 of population.

The Leixlip LEA had 20 cases or a 126.1 incidence rate.

Both incident rates are above the overall average for the Republic of Ireland which stands at 116.4 per 100,000.

The Kildare town LEA had six positive cases during the period or 23.3 cases per 100,000 population — the lowest area in the county.

Elsewhere, Maynooth had 24 confirmed cases or 80.7 per 100,000 population.

Clane had 12 cases or a 42.2 incidence rate while Naas had 41 or 104.8 per 100,000 of population.

Newbridge had 40 cases or an 112.7 incidence rate.

Athy had 22 cases or 82.9 per 100,000 population.

The figures are contained in a Government map providing a visualisation of the incidence rate per 100,000 population of confirmed cases notified in the previous 14 days at LEA level.

The information portal is a collaboration between the HSE, Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the CSO, the Health Intelligence Unit and the Department of Health.