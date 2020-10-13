Gone in 75 seconds: "Professional" thieves steal trailer from back of house while family at home

The trailer was stolen from the back of a house in Calverstown last night while a family was at home.

The owner said that the thieves took just 75 seconds to take the valuable Ifor Williams model.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

The electric gates were rammed open by the thieves.

The owner told KildareNow: "We were all inside when it happened and car and van were out the front.

"They were in and out in 1 minute and 15 seconds. They were very professional."

Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardai, tel 045 481212.

A wine or maroon coloured car is believed to have been involved.

The thieves are believed to have headed towards the Narraghmore direction.

The trailer is valued at around €4,000.