Nine Naas Hospital beds taken up with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients

Up to last evening, Naas Hospital had nine beds taken up with either confirmed Covid-19 patients or patients suspected of having the virus and awaiting test results.

However none of these patients were in critical care beds, according to HSE data.

Up to 8pm yesterday evening, there were four confirmed Covid-19 patients in addition to five suspected Covid-19 patients.

The data also showed that there were no available critical care beds in the hospital but there were two vacant general beds.

Other hospitals which serve the wider Co Kildare area also recorded a number of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients.

Tallaght Hospital has 20 Covid-19 positive patients and 12 suspected Covid-19 patients.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise also had three Covid-19 positive patients and four patients suspected of having the virus.

Nationwide, there were 230 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals as well as 108 patients suspected of having the virus.

County Kildare in the Dublin Midland Hospital Group area and serves 800,000 people in Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Offaly.