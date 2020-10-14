Garda appeal on 11th anniversary of death of Newbridge man in fire attack

Gardai have re-issued an appeal about the death of a Newbridge man in an arson attack around this time 11 years ago.



Tragic Michael Crowe (81) was killed in the blaze in Pairc Mhuire in the town on Sunday, October 4, 2009.

At approximately 6am on that date, a fire was started in the Crowe family home which resulted in the death of Michael.

His son Tomás and wife Betty both escaped the property with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have taken over 650 statements from people and pursued 750 lines of inquiry in their investigation.

A specific appeal was made in relation to three men in their 20s or 30s who were seen in the vicinity of the house on the night in question, at around 2.30am, dressed casually in dark clothing, who have never come forward and have not been identified.

Tomás and his uncle Tom both made an emotional appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme a year ago.

Tomás said: “It’s such a long time and every year — I don’t think it gets easier, it gets tougher in certain ways.

“There are wedding anniversaries for other family members and you see this going on and there’s something missing.

“We won’t let it rest. My mum died 16 months after the fire and I said at the funeral that we would always carry on [to get answers].”

The late Michael’s brother Tom also said that the father-of-two is sadly missed.

He told Crimecall presenter Sharon Ni Bheoláin: “Michael was the eldest, we were a very close-knit family. He looked after us when we were young and then he got married and moved to Newbridge and reared two sons and worked in Bord na Móna for 40 years.

“Michael lived a simple life, he loved the usual things, loved the horses, loved reading the papers, soccer.

“The gap in our lives is enormous. We had a 50th wedding anniversary of my sister and all the family photographs were on the wall — and it got to us.”

The family members said they were baffled by the motive for the attack.

Tom added: “We don’t understand it, we will never be able to understand it.”

Tomás, who suffered serious injuries in the fire, recalled: “I was unconscious for a week in St James’ Hospital. I remember going up in the ambulance and I remember no more.”

He made an appeal for anybody with information to come forward.

He said: “Just that one break, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Supt Martin Walker said in 2019: “Ten years has passed and people’s attitudes and mindsets change.

“You can see the devastating effect it has had on the family and I would implore people to come forward, put their trust in An Garda Siochána and we will take appropriate action then.”



Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information about the murder of Michael Crowe to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.