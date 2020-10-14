Plans for €3m housing scheme on edge of Curragh Plains
FILE PHOTO
Plans have been submitted to Kildare Co Council for the construction of a news residential scheme of 12 homes in the Cutbush area of the Curragh.
The estimated value of the project is over €3m, according to construction industry database Construction Information Services.
The homes include four-bed units in single-storey and two storey format.
Each new residential unit will have a private garden.
The development shall be accessed via the existing vehicular access point form Brownstown Manor.
There are two car parking spaces per unit and three visitor spaces making a total of 27.
The developer is Cutbush Developments Ltd with an address at Ballycoolin in Dublin 11.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on