Massive €12m expansion planned to Kildare warehouse

Musgrave Limited has applied for a €12m to its Distribution Centre in Kilcock.

The leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company is responsible for brands such as SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak.



A planning application relating to Musgrave's distribution warehouse in Boycetown has been submitted to Kildare County Council on the issue, according to construction industry database, CISireland.com.

According to the designs, the gross floor area of the premises will increase from 29,106 sqm to 41,891 sqm, an increase of 12,785 sqm.

The main office will be extended over two storeys.

Other expansions are planned for the despatch and extension goods-in office, transport office and vehicle maintenance unit.

The existing two storey internal ancillary office and battery charging area will be demolished.

Also proposed are new vehicle parking area providing for an an extra 172 car parking spaces including 12 electric car charging points.

Also planned are 175 HGV trailer parking spaces and 128 bicycle parking spaces.

A total of 24 motorcycle parking spaces will also be created.

The development will involve minor alterations to the existing entrance at the R148.

A pedestrian crossing will be provided to connect to a car park.

The designs include landscaping works, internal roads and footpaths.