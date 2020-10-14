Athy-based company hiring Production Manager

PRODUCTION MANAGER, ATHY MALTINGS

Boortmalt is the malting business of the agro-industrial French cooperative group Axéréal. It is the largest malting company globally. We are focused on producing an extensive range of high-quality malt types meeting the exacting requirements of our brewing and distilling customers around the world. By using the most modern production techniques and with our far-reaching logistics capability, we are able to supply world markets both effectively and efficiently.

The malting facility at Athy produces malt and supplies to local and global breweries and distilleries and has recently had significant investment in a new plant expansion. We are recruiting a PRODUCTION MANAGER for the site. It is a permanent full time position.

The successful candidate will be highly driven, with significant experience of production management in the brewing/distilling/pharma or food manufacturing industry. A key requirement for this role is the ability to work with, coach and inspire people not only in operational activities but also in the further development of our strong health and safety culture. You will ensure that all site KPI’s are achieved, with a particular emphasis on malt quality, First Time Right (FTR). To achieve these goals the Production Manager will have demonstrable experience in the implementation of Continuous Improvement (CI) techniques. Formal qualifications such as Six Sigma Green/Black belt are advantageous.

An integral part of this position is the ability to listen attentively to our customer requirements, understand their expectations on malt performance in the breweries and distilleries and use this information to continually improve our malting process.

This is an exciting time to join us.

If you are interested in joining a global company, with a competitive package, please submit your CV along with a covering email detailing your salary expectations to pat.kennedy@boortmalt.com.

Closing date for applications is Tuesday, 27th October 2020.