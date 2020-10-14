High trust in gardai says new survey

A new survey commissioned by the gardai has found that trust in and satisfaction with An Garda Síochána remained high.

The survey of 6,000 people across 2019 found that 18% of people believed local crime was a "serious” or "very serious” problem.

This is a drop from 2016 when the figure was 23%.

In addition, 55% of people said they did not worry about becoming a victim of crime. This is an increase from 2017 (48%) and 2018 (49%).

Satisfaction with An Garda Síochána remains at a high level with 80% of respondents satisfied with Garda services to local communities. The highest level of satisfaction was among 18-24 year olds (83%).

In general, 95% of those surveyed believe that they would be treated with respect if they had any contact with An Garda Síochána, and 86% said Gardaí would treat you fairly regardless of who you are.

Also, 76% agreed that Gardaí can be relied on to be there when they are needed.

Almost all surveyed (97%) were of the opinion that sexual offences should be the top policing priority for An Garda Síochána. This was the case regardless of gender, age, social class or nationality. The only group where this differed was victims of crime, who ranked ‘illegal weapons’ as their top priority.

Human trafficking, illegal weapons and robbery featured highly across all demographics in terms of priorities for An Garda Síochána.

In 2019, there continued to be an increase in the number of people who said that An Garda Síochána is community focussed (73%), friendly and helpful (94%), effective in tackling crime (68%), well managed (59%), and modern and progressive (71%). In particular, there was an 11% increase from 2018 in the view of respondents that the organisation was well managed.

Commenting on the results, Deputy Commissioner Policing & Security, John Twomey, said: "As An Garda Síochána is focused on keeping people safe, it is very welcome to see there were fewer people concerned about crime and a decrease in the victimisation rate last year. This is also reflected in the strong trust in and satisfaction with the service we provide to communities. This is a testament to the hard work and effort by Garda personnel on a daily basis.

"The benefit of our approach of policing by consent and in partnership with communities can also be seen in that the public strongly believes we would treat them and others fairly and with respect.

The survey is conducted by Amárach Research on behalf of An Garda Síochána.



