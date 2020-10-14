Donadea farm nominated in the "Oscars of the Dairy World"

A Co Kildare farmer has been nominated for the so-called Oscars of the Dairy World'.

Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) announced 11 dairy farming families representing 11 dairy co-ops nationwide have reached the finals of the 2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Representing Glanbia Ireland, local finalists, the O'Grady Farm in Donadea is run by Tom O'Grady along with his parents Thomas and Mary.

The awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Dairy World’, acknowledge and celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

Prior to farming fulltime, Tom studied ­Agriculture in Waterford and graduated in 2014.

Tom’s grandfather purchased the land over 50 years ago and subsequently expanded the operation by acquiring adjoining fields over the years.

Now a third generation farmer, Tom remembers pretending to drive his father’s tractor in the yard as a kid. As the youngest child, and with five older sisters, he was almost the most interested in the farm.

He looks forward to planning tasks for the day ahead and particularly enjoys Springtime and calving season because of all the new life on the farm. As an avid sport lover, Tom likes both playing and watching football, hurling and rugby in his free

time.

These awards are more relevant than ever this year. Throughout what continues to be a challenging 2020, Ireland’s 18,000 dairy farming families are working hard to keep the country’s supermarket shelves stocked with rich, creamy grass-fed dairy products whilst maintaining exceptional standards in milk quality. In response, communities all over Ireland are showing an increased appreciation for access to quality, home-grown food produce.

Every year, the finalists gather with their families and are celebrated at a very special awards ceremony in Dublin.

Given this year’s constraints and to ensure the achievements of these families are recognised, the finalists will be showcased, and the winner revealed, on nationwide television during a three-minute special extended ad break of the Late Late Show on Friday 30th October. Since March, the Late Late Show has become a weekly source of comfort and reassurance to viewers all over Ireland and will be a fitting platform to announce the winner of the 2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Commenting on the announcement, John Jordan, CEO Ornua said: ‘It is now more important than ever to acknowledge the community of farming families who have worked really hard and shown great resilience in keeping quality, nutritious dairy in our fridges despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. As a nation, we should be incredibly proud of our dairy industry – our grass-fed produce is revered all over the world and it is incredibly fitting that these families will be celebrated nationwide during the Late Late Show at the end of October.’

All farming finalists undergo a detailed assessment by an expert judging panel based on milk quality test results, technical reports spanning 12 months and evidence of sustainable and animal welfare on-farm practices. Finalists were visited by judges Professor Pat Wall from UCD, Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc and Dr Jack Kennedy, Deputy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal in September under strict Covid-19 protocols, with the standard of finalists having improved further since the national awards programme was introduced in 2009.

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC said “Irish dairy is renowned globally for being grass-based, high-quality and low-emissions with the most efficient production system in Europe. In addition to this Irish dairy is an “economic powerhouse” that is underpinning wealth and job creation outside Ireland’s urban centres. The dairy industry here supports 60,000 jobs, particularly in rural and regional economies, where other sectors don’t reach. We export €4bn a year. And the spend within the economy is €3.8bn per annum, which is really significant in what has been an incredibly challenging year for Ireland’s economy”.