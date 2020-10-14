"Only travel for essential purposes" - Gardaí reiterate Level 3 advice

Gardaí have reiterated advice to motorists to only travel for essential purposes under the Level 3 restrictions imposed by the Government.

The operation involves 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main routes around the country as well as thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages every week.

A Garda spokesperson said:

"An Garda Síochána are continuing to conduct major checkpoints on main routes across the country in support of the public health measures.

"Reduce speed on approach and follow relevant signage.

"Gardaí are encouraging people to only travel for essential purposes."

Announcing the measures last week, Commissioner Drew Harris said: "We want to advise people that will be conducting major checkpoints on main routes.

"People using the roads are likely to face delays.

"Since the start of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing approach based on its tradition of consent. We have seen compliance by the vast majority of the public with this approach.

"Independent surveys have also found significant public support for it. We will continue to police in this way.

"We have also had a strong focus on the protecting and supporting the vulnerable. That will continue as well. If you need our help, please contact your local Garda station."

"As an organisation rooted in the community, An Garda Síochána understands the difficulties these measures place on everybody. More than ever, we all need to work together and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”