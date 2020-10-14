Covid-19 checkpoints are not there "to catch people out" - Minister for Justice

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has insisted that the Garda's Operation Fanacht is not designed "to catch people out" but to encourage motorists not to make unnecessary journeys as the Covid-19 virus is spreading among the community.

The TD also said she was engaging with Public Expenditure Michael McGrath to secure additional funding to pay for overtime costs of gardaí on duties to support public health restrictions related to the pandemic.

She she told a post Budget briefing that Operation Fanacht was introduced to try to support the government in its attempts to reduce people's movements.

She said that Covid-19 was spreading faster among the community rather than by clusters which was the case in the past.

She explained: "Operation Fanacht is there, not to catch people out, but to encourage them and remind them that where they can, to work from home.

"They should be working from home and not moving about the country, particularly while this virus is moving through the community."

Minister McEntee also said that all options were being kept in consideration such as remaining at Level 3 or moving some counties to Level 4.

In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will shut for two weeks in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

A record 1,217 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said, taking the total to 23,115.

A Cabinet meeting is being held later and ministers will consider additional restrictions in Border counties.

Earlier Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said border counties may be subject to further measures.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would respond to decisions made in Northern Ireland, but the incidence of the virus in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are the highest in Ireland so these counties may be subject to further restrictions.