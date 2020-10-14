Bord Pleanala grants permission for Maynooth tourism accommodation

Bord Pleanala has overturned a decision by Kildare County Council to refuse planning permission for six self catering tourism units in a three storey block behind the Hawthorn House Bed and Breakfast business at Old Greenfield Maynooth.

David Collins appealed against the February 13 decision by the council to refuse permission.

The appeals board said the site, which is on the junction of Old Greenfield and the Straffan road, had a residential and infill zoning objective in Maynooth Local Area Plan 2013-2019 to promote new accommodation choices in the town.

The Bord Inspector report said the new units would be used as “tourist/overnight” accommodation.

The council said the development would constitute “an incongruous form of backland development which would be visually obtrusive and injurious to the residential amenities of the area.” There is also a protected structure in the area.

The applicant, David Collins, did not accept this.

The site currently has single storey self catering accommodation.

The bord inspector recommended that permission be granted but with conditions including that a proposed pedestrian gate into Silken Vale should be omitted and that trees should be retained.