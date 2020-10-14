Kildare magician dazzles audience on Britain's Got Talent show

Co Kildare magician Aidan McCann (11) dazzled viewers away during the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday night.

While the Maynooth native didn’t make it to the top three finalists, Aidan did give the audience and the judges a good laugh with his magical performance.

Aidan used judge David Walliams as his guest on stage which made for great entertainment.

Having Walliams chose a random card, each one with a different verb written on it, Aidan attempted to guess which verb David had picked.

Unfortunately, Aidan did not make it to the final three and was knocked out in the final.

The winner this season was musical comedian Jon Courtenay, who sang a touching song about the events of 2020.

Aidan got his big break on Ireland’s Got Talent in 2018, making it all to the way to the semi-finals.

Aidan attends Brennan Performing Arts in Maynooth and he is a pupil at St. Mary’s Boy’s National School, Maynooth.

Last year Aidan landed himself a four-episode gig performing his magic on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

He met the Jonas Brothers on the Ellen show and took the trio on a spellbinding journey through some of his coolest magic tricks, allowing the brothers to take part in some pretty fantastic illusions.

Aidan also met Bridesmaids comedian Melissa McCarthy who was on the show to promote her new talent show Little Big Shots.