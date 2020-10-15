Garda appeal over man (39) missing for a week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year-old Jason Beard, who is missing from the Castletownroche area of Co. Cork since Thursday 8th October 2020.

Jason is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a thin build and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red navy check jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts are asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 821 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.