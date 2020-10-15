Childline charity appeals for support

ISPCC Childline is calling on people in Kildare to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds.

The organisation said it has answered over 130,000 contacts from children across Ireland, including county Kildare, since restrictions were first introduced.

It is calling on communities, clubs, crèches, businesses and others to enjoy breakfast together this month – in line with public health guidance – and help raise vital funds to make sure every child in Ireland has somewhere they can turn this winter and beyond.

Childline Breakfast is a highlight of the annual fundraising calendar for Childline and, in recent years, has seen individuals in Kildare come together for the most important meal of the day and help raise important funds for Ireland’s national listening service for children.

This month, it is asking people to gather virtually – and/or in line with public health guidance – with friends, colleagues, neighbours or clubmates to enjoy breakfast and help keep Childline listening?

To sign up or learn more, the public can by contact the fundraising team on 1850 50 40 50 or breakfast@ispcc.ie.

The organisation said that since restrictions were first introduced, children and young people’s lives have been turned upside down. “They have needed Childline more than ever. The service has had over 130,000 engagements with children and young people in Kildare and across Ireland in this time,” it said.

It added those who have turned to the service for support have spoken about issues including mental health difficulties, abuse and violence, strains in family relationships and more.

Childline continues to be available for all children 24 hours a day, every day, but relies on public support to make this possible, said ISPCC.