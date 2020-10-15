NEW: Award-winning firm to build new €15m school in Monasterevin

An award-winning firm has been appointed as the main contractor for the new St Paul's Secondary School in Monasterevin.

O'Hare and McGovern Ltd based in Newry have been appointed for the construction of the new 850 pupil post primary school on a greenfield site at Moore Abbey, according to construction industry database, Construction Information Services.

The 9,230 square metre gross floor area building will be over two storeys including a Special Education Needs Unit, a multi-purpose hall and general purpose hall.

Site development works including a new access road, ball courts and playing pitches.

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

O’Hare & McGovern Ltd (OHMG) is a building contractor with over 40 years of experience in delivering construction projects throughout Ireland and the UK.

It has worked on education projects in Belfast such as at Queens University and at a secondary school in Edinburgh.

The firm received the 2015 CEF Overall Award and the Health & Education Infrastructure Award for its works at Queen’s University.

It has also carried out work at Boots retail stores across Ireland.

Local politicians recently welcomed progress on the development which had been delayed for many years.

Minister of State and local Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon said: "This is a positive step on the long journey to a new school build which is awaited by the hard working staff, students, board of management and the project action group.

"I continue to make this project a priority for completion."